Video: Caitlin Clark dishes out one of the best assists of the season

There’s a reason Caitlin Clark leads the WNBA in assists in the 2026 season, and she showed that again on Tuesday against the Toronto Tempo.

Clark was quite the distributor in that game, as she finished with a season-high 14 assists to lead the Indiana Fever to a 113-91 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

One of those dimes might just be her best yet this season.

With the score tied at 40-40 and under four minutes left in the first half, Clark split two Tempo perimeter defenders before being met in the lane by former Indiana teammate Temi Fagbenle. Once Fagbenle committed to Clark, the Fever star dished out a behind-the-back pass to a wide-open Makayla Timpson for an easy finish at the rim.

Here is a video of that sequence.

This Caitlin Clark behind-the-back assist 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sHpMC9IKzN — espnW (@espnW) June 17, 2026

Clark’s vision with the ball is matched only by a few in the league, and it’s a big part of why the Fever’s offense is so dynamic.

So far in the 2026 campaign, the Fever are second overall in points per game at 91.6 and fifth in assists per 100 possessions at 25.2.

Apart from her assists, Clark also dropped 21 points on 5/15 shooting from the field and 10/14 from the free-throw line.