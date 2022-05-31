Surprising NBA team listed as favorite for Kyrie Irving if Nets trade him

If Kyrie Irving has indeed worn out his welcome with another NBA team, the sports betting world likes one particular landing spot for him.

Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag shared odds for Irving’s next team if the Brooklyn Nets decide to part ways with him this offseason. The LA Clippers are surprisingly listed as the favorites at +125. The Houston Rockets, armed with a plethora of young assets plus the contract of John Wall to potentially match salaries with, have the second-best odds at +300.

Odds aside, the Clippers seem like an unlikely landing spot for Irving. They are already set for next season with their superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and have enough supporting shotmakers such as Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris Sr., and Norman Powell to flank them with too. While the Clippers are thin at point guard beyond Jackson, bringing in Irving would threaten to upset the ecosystem they have built these last couple of seasons.

In any case, a Nets trade (or perhaps a sign-and-trade) of Irving, who has a player option for the 2022-23 season, is looking more and more possible by the day. It may also be appealing for Irving to reunite with his ex-Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue and compete against LeBron James in L.A.