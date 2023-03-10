New report reveals how much time Kevin Durant will miss with ankle injury

Phoenix Suns fans will have to keep waiting for Kevin Durant to make his home debut.

The star forward Durant is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks with his left ankle sprain, according to a report Thursday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Durant’s exact return date will be based on his rehab progress, Charania adds, but the swelling in his ankle has already gone down.

The 13-time All-Star Durant was injured before Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after turning his ankle during warmups in an unusual scene (video here). As a result, Durant was a late scratch for the game (which Phoenix still won 132-100).

A troubling earlier report had suggested that Durant could miss even more time with his sprain, so this latest update is good news for the Suns, all things considered. Still though, they will have to make it through a bare minimum of six games without Durant (and possibly more if he needs additional time to get back into game shape).

Phoenix currently sits at 37-29 on the season, which is fourth in the Western Conference. They are 2.5 games above the play-in tournament zone with a total of 16 regular season games left.