Former Cavaliers champion says he was snubbed from team reunion

The recent 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers reunion keeps proving to be more controversial than it was probably intended to be.

Timofey Mozgov, a center on that Cavaliers team, said in a new interview that he never received an invite to the team’s recent get-together. Mozgov said he would have loved to go if he had just received an invite.

“Yes, I saw the video of that party. No one wrote or called me,” Mozgov told Sport Express, via Johnny Askounis of EuroHoops. “If I’d been invited, I’d have gladly joined. Of course, I’d have loved to be there too, to drink some wine.”

Mozgov is a somewhat surprising omission, since he started 48 games for that Cavaliers team and made 13 playoff appearances. He wound up behind Tristan Thompson on the playoff depth chart, but he was as much a part of the bench as everyone else.

The Cavs’ reunion became a talking point when Kyrie Irving was accused of ghosting his former teammates after being invited. Irving himself has not really joined the discourse, but apparently, Mozgov would have been happy to take the spot he vacated.