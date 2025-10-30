Trae Young suffers an ugly-looking knee injury on collision with teammate

Atlanta Hawks fans are holding their collective breath right now with Trae Young.

The Hawks star Young was injured during Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. In the first quarter, Young was stationed defensively under the basket when Atlanta teammate Mouhamed Gueye fell backwards into him.

Young’s knee got rolled up on by Gueye, and Young immediately fell to the floor in visible pain. Here is the video.

Trae Young tried to stay in the game but left after a few seconds of game action to the locker room after this collision with Mo Gueye. pic.twitter.com/m23RBXukCO — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) October 30, 2025

Take a look at another angle of Young’s injury.

Trae Young went to the locker room after an apparent leg injury on this play. pic.twitter.com/OtAeoQegFf — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 30, 2025

Young left the game shortly after the collision occurred and did not return. He finished with six points and one assist in seven minutes of action as Atlanta went on to win 117-112.

The Hawks revealed over social media that Young had suffered a sprained right knee on the play. NBA reporter Chris Haynes also later revealed that Young is set to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Young, a four-time All-Star at 27 years old, has a lot to prove this year after failing to land a contract extension from the Hawks before the season began. Currently signed through 2027 only, Young had recently noted that he felt disappointed at not getting an extension from Atlanta.