Trae Young makes decision on his future with Wizards

Trae Young is cashing in on a major payday without having to leave the Washington Wizards .

Young has agreed to a 4-year, $212 million contract extension to remain with the Wizards, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Young would have been set to become an unrestricted free agent if he and the Wizards had failed to agree to a deal within the next two weeks.

Just in on NBA Today — Trae Young plans to sign a four-year, $212 million contract to return to the Washington Wizards, six-plus months after wanting to join a rebuilding franchise that now aims to compete in the East: pic.twitter.com/JtvD26DFR0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2026

The Wizards guard had a player option worth nearly $49 million for next season, but declined it as expected in order to negotiate this new long-term deal. Young had never really offered any indication he was looking to leave the Wizards, and has even talked about the team defying expectations next season.

Young was traded to the Wizards in January, and he only played five games for the team after the deal. Washington certainly never intended to acquire Young without also working to keep him going forward, so they have likely been planning to hand out a contract like this for several months.

Young averaged 15.2 points, 6.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game in his brief action for the Wizards last season. He and Anthony Davis will pair up for the team next season, along with whoever they select first overall in this week’s NBA Draft.