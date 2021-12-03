Tristan Thompson sued by woman who claims to be pregnant with his child

Tristan Thompson is about to become the father to a third child, according to a woman who has filed a lawsuit against the NBA star.

According to court documents obtained by The Daily Mail, a 31-year-old woman named Maralee Nichols filed a lawsuit against Thompson several months ago seeking child support and reimbursement of pregnancy-related costs. Nichols, whose due date is Friday, says the child was conceived in Houston, Texas, during Thompson’s 30th birthday celebrations. Thompson responded to the lawsuit with a court declaration in August.

In his statement, Thompson refers to Nichols as a former friend. He admitted to having sexual intercourse with her multiple times the night the two attended a party together, but he said that is the only time they were intimate. Nichols claims she and Thompson had a relationship for at least five months leading up to the child’s conception and that she visited Thompson in California several times after. She used to live in Houston but has since moved to Los Angeles.

Thompson was still dating Khloe Kardashian at the time of his sexual encounter with Nichols. The Sacramento Kings center had an off-and-on relationship with Kardashian and was accused of cheating on her numerous times.

Thompson did not deny that he is the father of the unborn child, but he said he will be seeking a paternity test once the child is born. The 30-year-old shares a 3-year-old daughter with Kardashian. He also has a 4-year-old son with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

The alleged affair would be on-brand for Thompson. His name is constantly in the gossip tabloids, which is something fans love to get on him for. A fan was reportedly ejected from a game recently for making a comment about Thompson’s personal life.