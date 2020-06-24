Tyler Zeller signing with Spurs for remainder of season

The San Antonio Spurs are adding some frontcourt help for the resumption of the NBA season.

Veteran center Tyler Zeller has agreed to a deal with the Spurs for the remainder of the season, according to multiple reports.

Zeller’s last NBA action came when he appeared in four games for the Memphis Grizzlies last season. The former North Carolina star had his best seasons with the Boston Celtics from 2014-2017. He averaged 10.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game during the 2014-15 season.

The Spurs are fighting for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, though the odds are stacked against them. They’re currently four games behind the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies, but three teams separate San Antonio and Memphis in the standings. With only eight regular season games being played, the Spurs will need to win most of their matchups and get a lot of help.