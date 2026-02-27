Notable update surfaces about Russell Westbrook’s future

Russell Westbrook may have something to smile about despite the Sacramento Kings being the worst team in the league this season.

It would not be shocking if the former MVP guard Westbrook signs a new deal with the Kings this summer, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported on Friday. Siegel notes that Westbrook has become “a leading voice” for the team both on and off the court this season and that Sacramento “values his production and skills.”

Westbrook, now 37 years old, is in his first season with the Kings. He signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the team over the summer (representing the veteran’s minimum salary).

In terms of statistics, Westbrook has been doing very well for himself this year. He is starting for Sacramento and has been averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game overall (a modest increase over the numbers that he was putting up last season as a bench player for the Denver Nuggets).

Of course, the Kings absolutely stink right now and have the worst record in the NBA at 14-47. But thanks to a wonky roster construction and horrific luck with injuries, Sacramento’s issues run far deeper than just Westbrook.

Westbrook has had some difficulties this season, most notably with his wife recently receiving a death wish from an angry fan. But if the California native Westbrook wants to return to the Kings next season on another minimum deal (this time projected to be around $3.9 million), it sounds like the door is very much open for that possibility.