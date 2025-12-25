Victor Wembanyama taunts Chet Holmgren after missed free throw

Victor Wembanyama took Chet Holmgren’s presents during Thursday’s Christmas Day meeting.

Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs met Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder for the second game of this year’s Christmas slate. In the first quarter at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., Wembanyama sent Holmgren to the free throw line with a hard foul on a layup attempt.

Holmgren proceeded to miss his first attempt from the foul line, leading to Wembanyama taunting him. “Hell yeah! Hell yeah!” yelled Wembanyama while doing a celebratory gesture with his arms right after Holmgren missed.

Here is the video.

"HELL YEAH!"



Victor Wembanyama after Chet Holmgren misses a free throw



pic.twitter.com/hotIBFYo79 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 25, 2025

Holmgren also missed the second free throw, resulting in a totally empty trip up the floor for Oklahoma City. The Spurs also ended up coasting to another convincing victory over the Thunder, winning by a final score of 117-102.

Wembanyama, who finished Thursday’s game with 19 points and 11 rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench, has now helped lead San Antonio to three consecutive wins over Oklahoma City in the last 12 days (comprising a majority of the Thunder’s five losses overall this year). He also has an intensifying rivalry with his seven-foot counterpart Holmgren, one that began back when they were both still rookies.