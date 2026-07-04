WNBA star calls out ‘trash’ referees during in-game interview

Atlanta Dream star Allisha Gray was not in the mood to censor herself during an in-game interview on Saturday.

Gray was displeased with the officiating during the Dream’s 88-83 loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday, in part because of a strange technical foul she received during the second quarter. After taking a shot to the face from Golden State’s Cecilia Zandalasini, Gray got up and confronted her, but the situation did not escalate further. Despite that, Gray still got the technical foul.

Gray was not over that at the start of the fourth quarter.

“Refs are trash, but we moving on from that,” she said.

As annoyed as she was, Gray did get to take 16 free throws in the loss, but that was little consolation for her.

Venting about officials during in-game interviews is hardly a new thing. One WNBA player has even confronted the referees while doing one of them.

Gray scored 22 points in the defeat, but the Dream blew a four-point lead to start the fourth quarter for their fifth consecutive loss.