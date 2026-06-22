WNBA player gets crossed up so badly she loses her shoe

Golden State Valkyries guard Kaitlyn Chen added to her highlight reel with a nasty crossover against the reigning WNBA champions.

The former UConn Huskies star showed no fear during an isolation play against Las Vegas Aces star and six-time WNBA All-Star Jewell Loyd on Sunday at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

Chen easily got past Loyd with her slick ballhandling, crossing over the former WNBA Rookie of the Year, who lost her right shoe in the process.

After leaving Loyd in the dust, Chen drove into the paint and finished with a sweet floater over the Aces’ last line of defense, as Loyd watched helplessly while trying to put her shoe back on.

Here is the video of that highlight play from Chen.

Kaitlyn Chen crossover makes Jewell Loyd lose her shoepic.twitter.com/71Lqz635Nr — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) June 21, 2026

Unfortunately for Chen and the Valkyries, the Aces still proved to be too much to handle for them, as Las Vegas had the last laugh with a 92-73 victory.

Chen finished with 11 points on 4/8 shooting from the field with a three-pointer, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 24 minutes of action.

Loyd, on the other hand, had 14 points on 5/7 shooting, including four three-pointers, showing that it takes more than just an embarrassing defensive play to break her will to help the Aces.