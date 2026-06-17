Floyd Mayweather facing charges after issuing bad $200,000 check

The financial and legal woes continue for boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The 15-time world champion is reportedly facing two felony charges after allegedly attempting to pass a check for a $200,000 watch while in Las Vegas. According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, the charges against Mayweather are “theft, value $100,000 or greater” and “draw or pass check with intent to defraud, value $1,200 or greater.” Mayweather had his legal representation attend Monday’s Clark County court hearing on his behalf.

Per court records obtained by ESPN, the complaint alleges that Mayweather issued a $200,000 check on December 31, 2024, with the intent to purchase an Audemars Piguet watch from Gold and Beyond, a Las Vegas boutique selling luxury goods. The complaint asserted that Mayweather did so with full knowledge that he “had insufficient money, property, or credit” to cover the purchase.

Gold and Beyond only filed a case in February, after trying to “give him every opportunity” to settle the account without resorting to legal remedies. Gold and Beyond reportedly got repeatedly ignored by Mayweather, despite the boxer keeping the watch for more than a year.

Mayweather’s attorney, Adrian Lobo, argued that her client had no intention of defrauding Gold and Beyond, and that the complaint should have been filed in civil court instead. Mayweather could face up to 4 years in prison if convicted of the fraud charge, and up to 20 years if guilty of the felony theft charge.

The complaint is just the latest in a growing list of legal issues plaguing Mayweather, whose bank account may be down a couple of zeros since his prime fighting days.