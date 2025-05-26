Larry Brown Sports

Alex Palou makes history at Indy 500

Alex Palou smiles
Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou (10) celebrates after winning the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Photo Credit: Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alex Palou made history at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday by becoming the first ever driver from Spain to win the race.

Palou, who won the IndyCar championships in 2021, 2023 and 2024, was able to capture victory at the Indy 500 for the first time in his career. The 28-year-old Spaniard finished with a time of 02:57:38.2965, and finished ahead of 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, who came in second place.

There was plenty of support for Palou, including from fans waving the Spanish flag.

The 28-year-old drank from the traditional bottle of milk after winning.

For those wondering, Palou went with whole milk.

Palou has been dominant this season and has won five of the six races. Kyle Kirkwood is the only other driver who has won in the series this year. Palou is first in the IndyCar standings and looking to win the championship for the third year in a row.

