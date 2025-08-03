Lando Norris wins Hungarian Grand Prix

Lando Norris held off Oscar Piastri on the final five laps to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. The win results in the fourth consecutive 1-2 finish for McLaren.

Rounding out the podium in third was George Russell. Russell overtook Charles Lerclerc, who seemed to lack pace despite starting from pole position.

Red Bull Racing had another disappointing weekend. Max Verstappen qualified 8th and finished 9th behind Racing Bull’s Liam Lawson. Yuki Tsunoda, who started from the pit lane after a power unit penalty, finished 17th.

Norris made sure to tuck his trophy away before the champagne-spraying celebration began.

LANDO PUTTING HIS TROPHY AWAY BEFORE HIS CHAMPAGNE POP

With the Hungarian Grand Prix now complete, all teams will have four weeks off before reconvening in the Netherlands for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Red Bull seems to have significantly dropped off with many beginning to wonder if Verstappen will win another race this season. With McLaren comfortably ahead in the Constructor’s standings, the only question remaining seems to be the battle between Norris and Piastri for the Drivers title.

Following Sunday’s race, Piastri holds a-nine point lead over Norris with 10 races remaining.