Martin Truex Jr’s crew chief shares photo of what ended their race

Martin Truex Jr. won the regular season title in NASCAR’s Cup Series this year, but his playoffs are not starting off well.

Truex, who drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, had wins at Dover, Sonoma and New Hampshire this season, but he finished 18th at Darlington last weekend and 36th in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas on Sunday.

Truex blew a tire and crashed on Lap 4 at Kansas Speedway.

Martin Truex Jr. HITS THE WALL! The regular season champion is in #NASCARPlayoffs trouble early. pic.twitter.com/WuAaY5qDnf — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 10, 2023

Truex had to be towed to his garage after that, with his race ending just a few laps after it began.

Truex’s crew chief James Small later shared a photo on X of what ended the No. 19’s day. It was just a small puncture in the right rear tire that took down the car.

Truex now has to put together a big performance at Bristol next weekend in order to make the first cut of the playoffs.