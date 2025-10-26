Larry Brown Sports

William Byron made history with his win on Sunday

William Byron in sunglasses
Oct 14, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) during qualifying for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

William Byron clinched a spot among the Championship 4 on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, and he did so in a very impressive way.

Byron seized the lead from Ryan Blaney with 43 laps to go and held on to win with both drivers facing must-win situations. Byron managed to hit every mark by leading the most laps at 304 and sweeping all three stages.

That made Byron the first driver to start on the pole, sweep the stages, and win in a playoff race.

After the race, Byron admitted it was the best he had ever felt in his car during a race.

“From start to finish, it’s the best I’ve ever felt in the race car. And that’s a damn good feeling,” Byron said.

Byron will join Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, and Kyle Larson in the Championship 4. It is the third straight season he has achieved this, but this one went a lot more smoothly than one of his previous efforts did.

.

