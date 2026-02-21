Penn loses 0-0 game to Texas A&M in brutal fashion

Penn lost a scoreless game to Texas A&M in brutal fashion on Friday night.

The Quakers were facing the Aggies for the first of a three-game series at Blue Bell Park in Bryan-College Station, Texas. The game was 0-0 all the way until the bottom of the 9th before the first run scored.

Texas A&M had a runner on second with shortstop Boston Kellner at the plate with one out. Kellner lined a ball to center field that was completely misplayed by Ryan Taylor, who allowed the ball to go over his head for the first and only run of the game.

Oh no….. what a brutal way to end a 0-0 ballgame pic.twitter.com/R5HLmMbnkE — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) February 21, 2026

Imagine going that far without allowing the unbeaten Aggies to score, and then seeing the game end like that. Heartbreaking.

That was the first game of the season for the Ivy League club, while Texas A&M is now 5-0. Penn was charged with two errors in the game, though that was not one of them.