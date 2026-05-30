Florida State baseball players had to rescue the grounds crew

Florida State’s baseball game on Saturday turned into a battle between the grounds crew, Seminoles players, and the tarp.

Saturday’s game between Florida State and Coastal Carolina at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. was delayed in the fourth inning by a rather intense storm. The grounds crew’s initial attempts to get the tarp on the field did not go well.

The situation was dire enough that Florida State’s players had to rush out of the dugout to assist.

The tarp is now stuck as FSU’s players try to help the grounds crew pic.twitter.com/q1xpC0Mgu5 — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) May 30, 2026

It ultimately took players from both teams to mostly get the field covered, although even that was not done flawlessly.

The game did eventually resume, so the issues with the tarp were not bad enough to cause problems with the game.

The grounds crew can at least take solace in the fact that even the Major Leaguers struggle with the tarp sometimes. That could have gone far worse.