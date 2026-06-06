Everyone had the same complaint about Auburn-Ole Miss baseball game

Those who tuned in for Saturday’s College World Series Super Regional game between the Auburn Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels got something of an unpleasant surprise via their uniform choices.

The Tigers and Rebels were dealing with a serious clash of colors during Saturday’s game at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. The Rebels wore their traditional red uniforms, while the Tigers wore their orange alternates.

The result was two teams that were very tough to tell apart visually.

Like we said before. ⤵️



Rembert with the diving stab and throw! pic.twitter.com/3XTcYYZIMM — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) June 6, 2026

Complaints about the uniforms were almost universal on social media.

Auburn and Ole Miss with the dumbest uniform matchup ever.



Both in white pants. Both in similar tops.



I hate it. pic.twitter.com/h6L12ogVuH — Chris Marler (@Vern_Funquist) June 6, 2026

Why is Ole Miss wearing the same uniform two games in a row? Why are they wearing red as visitors last night and home tonight, against Auburn’s orange? Why do they have to make everything so extra? Why? pic.twitter.com/Obf5pzBpWA — Jimmy Reign (@AU_FinalBoss) June 6, 2026

Ole miss in red jerseys. Auburn in orange. This is so so bad. Disgusting combo — Waterman (9x national champs) (@watermanbbb) June 6, 2026

Why are Ole Miss and Auburn wearing the exact same uniforms? — RobsRankings (@RobsRankings) June 6, 2026

The jersey situation in the Auburn vs Ole Miss game makes me feel like I’m watching a scrimmage game. — Tanner Allen (@Tanner_Allen10) June 6, 2026

Uniforms had not been an issue in the first game of the series, as Auburn wore their navy blue uniforms for that one.

For this exact reason, teams usually try to coordinate their uniforms a bit better than this. That was not the case here, and it led to some very confusing viewing for those who were taking in the game.