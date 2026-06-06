Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, , ,

Everyone had the same complaint about Auburn-Ole Miss baseball game

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Auburn-Ole Miss uniform clash

Those who tuned in for Saturday’s College World Series Super Regional game between the Auburn Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels got something of an unpleasant surprise via their uniform choices.

The Tigers and Rebels were dealing with a serious clash of colors during Saturday’s game at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. The Rebels wore their traditional red uniforms, while the Tigers wore their orange alternates.

The result was two teams that were very tough to tell apart visually.

Complaints about the uniforms were almost universal on social media.

Uniforms had not been an issue in the first game of the series, as Auburn wore their navy blue uniforms for that one.

For this exact reason, teams usually try to coordinate their uniforms a bit better than this. That was not the case here, and it led to some very confusing viewing for those who were taking in the game.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App