Friday, April 2, 2021

Bill Walton sends incredible message to UCLA for Final Four

April 2, 2021
by Grey Papke

Bill Walton

You’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger UCLA fan than Bill Walton, and he came ready with a fantastic video message for the Bruins ahead of the Final Four.

Walton sent a message to Bruins players — from in front of a truly great backdrop — that functioned as a mixture of praise and encouragement, urging the team to “do your best.” He also wishes them “good luck, good everything, today and forevermore.”

If that can’t get UCLA fired up for its meeting with Gonzaga, nothing will.

Walton’s eccentricities are well-known to basketball fans everywhere. If anything, this is actually pretty tame from him. He’s definitely done his part to try and ensure that the “Conference of Champions” gets an entry into the championship game.

Photo: JAYZWELLING/Wikimedia via CC-BY 3.0

