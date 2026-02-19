Fans said the same thing after latest NCAA Tournament expansion comments

The NCAA Tournament went from 64 teams to 68 teams in 2011. Now, 15 years later, the NCAA is considering another expansion.

On Thursday, NCAA President Charlie Baker said, “I’d like to see the tournament expanded.”

After those comments surfaced, fans said the same thing, making it clear that most are not in favor of an expanded tournament field.

Let's just keep doing things that no one wants. https://t.co/Pzy7CYnqm5 — Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) February 19, 2026

Nobody wants this.



How about we fix the actual problems plaguing the NCAA right now instead of manufacturing new ones. https://t.co/JTLWYnZcX3 — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) February 19, 2026

We're gonna have 5+ underserving teams make it as at-large this year. We do NOT need expansion at all. It will make the sport worse, not better. Signed, every fan base in America outside bubble teams who get left out. — Ryan Ayscue (@RyanAyscue1) February 19, 2026

Absolutely not! 68 teams is more than enough! LEAVE IT ALONE! — Josh Shenefield (@Jshene15) February 19, 2026

Others said it is about money, as more teams in March Madness would mean more games and more money with more television time and exposure.

Baker said they are “still talking about the expansion idea,” which means nothing is official, although the NCAA president clearly hopes the field will expand sometime in the near future.

The NCAA’s move from 64 to 68 included a series of “First Four” games with the winners advancing to the 64-team bracket.

Baker might have other issues to sort out first, especially with the Charles Bediako situation finally getting resolved, although former UCLA guard and NBA player Amari Bailey is taking college visits in what has been a bizarre situation.

For now, any such expansion talks have been put to bed, but it will likely pick up once the season ends.

The NCAA committee is pausing any discussion of expanding the NCAA tournament until after this year’s tournament, NCAA VP of Basketball Dan Gavitt just announced to the room here in Indianapolis. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 19, 2026

The NCAA decided not to expand the tournament ahead of the 2025-26 season, but talks of 72 or even 76 teams were something that was on the table, so it might be a matter of time before the NCAA makes the decision and figures out how to add more teams to the fold.