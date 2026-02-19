Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Fans said the same thing after latest NCAA Tournament expansion comments

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
March Madness logo
Mar 20, 2024; Dayton, OH, USA; Detailed view of March Madness logos before the game between the Montana State Bobcats and the Grambling State Tigers at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The NCAA Tournament went from 64 teams to 68 teams in 2011. Now, 15 years later, the NCAA is considering another expansion.

On Thursday, NCAA President Charlie Baker said, “I’d like to see the tournament expanded.”

After those comments surfaced, fans said the same thing, making it clear that most are not in favor of an expanded tournament field.

Others said it is about money, as more teams in March Madness would mean more games and more money with more television time and exposure.

Baker said they are “still talking about the expansion idea,” which means nothing is official, although the NCAA president clearly hopes the field will expand sometime in the near future.

The NCAA’s move from 64 to 68 included a series of “First Four” games with the winners advancing to the 64-team bracket.

Baker might have other issues to sort out first, especially with the Charles Bediako situation finally getting resolved, although former UCLA guard and NBA player Amari Bailey is taking college visits in what has been a bizarre situation.

For now, any such expansion talks have been put to bed, but it will likely pick up once the season ends.

The NCAA decided not to expand the tournament ahead of the 2025-26 season, but talks of 72 or even 76 teams were something that was on the table, so it might be a matter of time before the NCAA makes the decision and figures out how to add more teams to the fold.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App