Stephen A. Smith issues warning after Darryn Peterson’s latest exit

Stephen A. Smith on a set
Oct 23, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Stephen A. Smith (Stephen Smith) on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome.

Once again, Kansas Jayhawks star freshman Darryn Peterson is grabbing headlines.

On Wednesday, Peterson left the game early against Oklahoma State after appearing to signal to head coach Bill Self (video here), and questions have surfaced again about Peterson’s availability status.

On Thursday, Stephen A. Smith did not hold back during an episode of “First Take,” even saying that teams should not select Peterson in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Smith said there is “no team” that should draft Peterson and added that the Jayhawks star “cannot be trusted.”

After the game, Self said he “didn’t anticipate” that from Peterson, and he called it “disappointing” because the Kayhawks star was having a great game up until that point.

Peterson missed a month earlier in the season due to an injury, and at that time, conspiracy theories swirled that he was preserving himself with hopes of being the No 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Those picked up again when Peterson did not play in the game against then-No. 1 Arizona due to an illness, and now he left Wednesday’s game early after scoring 23 points in 19 minutes.

Former Duke star Jay Williams also spoke on Peterson’s situation, and he said he would be “extremely concerned” if he were an NBA GM.

At this rate, there are some real concerns about what is going on with Peterson, and even Self is not sure what is happening with his star freshman.

Kansas takes on Cincinnati on Saturday in Lawrence, and everyone will be wondering if Peterson plays or sits out.

