BYU caps historic comeback with epic buzzer-beater over Clemson in Jimmy V Classic

The BYU Cougars scratched and clawed its way to a comeback of epic proportions on Tuesday to beat the Clemson Tigers at the buzzer.

No. 10 BYU trailed Clemson by 21 points at halftime of their Jimmy V Classic clash at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y. The “World’s Most Famous Arena” housed yet another iconic hoops moment as the Cougars stormed all the way back to have the game tied at 64 with the ball and 1.3 seconds left on the clock.

BYU guard Robert Wright III caught the inbounds pass near the right wing. He slithered in between two defenders and sank a last-second three-pointer that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

ROB WRIGHT WINS IT AT THE BUZZER 😱🚨@BYUMBB COMES ALL THE WAY BACK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p9D3vwvGO8 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 10, 2025

The Cougars trailed 44-22 about a minute into the second half. The 22-point resurgence marked the largest second-half comeback in BYU program history.

BYU WAS DOWN BY 22 POINTS AND COMES ALL THE WAY BACK TO KNOCK OFF CLEMSON 🤯



It's the Cougars' largest second-half comeback in school history 😳 pic.twitter.com/1UxQ8WR8L7 — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) December 10, 2025

Wright finished with 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists, while top NBA prospect AJ Dybantsa led the way with 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists on 9/17 shooting in the 67-64 win.

The organizers of the Jimmy V Classic could not have scripted a better outcome. The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the V Foundation, aiding in cancer research and disease awareness.