Seth Trimble turns heads with a Tim Duncan achievement

Seth Trimble came through for the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday.

Without their best player, Caleb Wilson, the Tar Heels got a huge game from the senior guard on their way to a 77-74 victory over the visiting No. 24 Louisville Cardinals at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Trimble put together a memorable performance, as he went off for a career-high 30 points on an efficient 11-for-16 shooting with 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal in 37 minutes.

Trimble’s superb night furthered his status as a big-time performer in tough assignments.

According to OptaSTATS, the senior Trumble is just the third player from the ACC over the last 30 seasons to have averaged at least 20.7 points on a 72.4% shooting from the field and go 3-0 over a three-game stretch versus ranked teams. Only former Duke Blue Devils big man Carlos Boozer and Wake Forest Demon Deacons star Tim Duncan have done it since the 1996-97 college basketball season.

Thanks in large part to Trimble, the Tar Heels improved to 22-6 overall and 10-5 in conference play.

North Carolina has one more game against a ranked opponent on schedule (based on the current AP Poll) before the ACC Tournament, and it’s going to be against the current No. 1 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., on March 7.

Of course, everyone remembers what Trimble did the last time these blue-blood programs faced off.