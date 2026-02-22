UCLA beats Illinois on Tyus Edney-like play at buzzer

UCLA upset Illinois at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday night, and they did so on a final play that looks very familiar to Bruins fans.

Donovan Dent went the length of the court and finished a layup to give UCLA a 95-94 win over Illinois in overtime. The Bruins had the ball under their basket with 4.9 seconds left and inbounded to Dent, who dribbled through the entire Illini team and made a great layup in traffic.

DONOVAN DENT DOWN THE COURT AT THE BUZZER FOR THE WIN 😱 @UCLAMBB pic.twitter.com/3CVqN7k59A — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 22, 2026

Credit Tim Brando with the great announcing call on the play, and for knowing his history well enough to cite Edney’s name off the top of his head. Dent had 14 points and 15 assists in the game.

The only thing missing from Dent’s dribble through traffic was a behind-the-back move like Edney did in the NCAA Tournament to beat Missouri:

Since it was mentioned, here's Donovan Dent synced up with the Tyus Edney buzzer beater. pic.twitter.com/Y3ajJiC1Fj — Dan Why-Ner (@ReallyDanWeiner) February 22, 2026

Edney’s great play occurred in the second round of the 1995 NCAA Tournament, which UCLA eventually won. Bruins fans are hoping this year will be a repeat of that successful season.