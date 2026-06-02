Kentucky scores huge name in transfer portal

The Kentucky Wildcats made a big splash in the transfer portal on Monday amid news that Milan Momcilovic is headed to Lexington.

Several reporters confirmed on Monday that Momcilovic was committing to Kentucky after three seasons at Iowa State. The 21-year-old confirmed the news himself with a post on X, showing a photo of him edited into Wildcats uniform.

“BBN!” Momcilovic captioned his post with a blue heart emoji.

Momcilovic was one of the most sought-after stars in the portal this year after an outstanding final season at Iowa State. After a pair of above-average shooting seasons in his first two years with the Cyclones, Momcilovic took the title of college basketball’s best shooter as a junior.

The Wisconsin native averaged 16.9 points on over 50 percent shooting, which is insanely impressive considering he takes 7.5 three-pointers per game. Momcilovic led the country in three-pointer percentage with an eye-popping 48.7 percent clip from distance.

The 6’8″ power forward isn’t much of an all-around player, posting averages of just 3.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.2 blocks per contest. But his gravity pull as a dead-eye shooter with size makes the newest Kentucky Wildcat one of the most lethal offensive weapons in the college ranks.

Momcilovic entered his name in the 2026 NBA draft, but withdrew last week after not receiving as much interest as he had hoped. He could seriously boost his draft stock next year if he has the kind of year Kentucky head coach Mark Pope is looking for.