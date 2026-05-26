Tony Parker lands a head coaching job with historic salary

Tony Parker is a San Antonio Spurs legend who is in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame with four NBA Finals victories and an NBA Finals MVP on his resume.

Now, Parker is set to become a head coach overseas. According to Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews, Parker is set to become the head coach of ASVEL Villeurbanne in France in the EuroLeague.

And Parker is set to earn the richest contract in French basketball history.

“According to BasketNews sources, Parker is projected to earn around €1.2 million annually, a figure that would likely make it the richest coaching contract in French basketball history,” Urbonas wrote.

Parker retired from the NBA in 2019 after playing his final season with the Charlotte Hornets , and he revealed he wanted to spend time with Michael Jordan.

Parker’s ties to the ASVEL run deep. The Spurs legend bought a stake in the franchise in 2009, then signed with them in 2011 during the NBA lockout.

Parker recently sold his shares of the franchise and transitioned to being the club president, and he is now set to be the head coach in a massive move.

Pierric Poupet, the former coach for ASVEL, had a salary of “about 10 percent” of Parker’s deal, according to BasketNews, so this is a major investment for a franchise hoping to turn things around.

ASVEL Villeurbanne finished with an 8-30 record, which ended up as 20th in the EuroLeague this past season.