Tracy McGrady lands a new job in college basketball

Tracy McGrady is a seven-time All-Star and a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, and he has now landed a job in college basketball.

McGrady has been named the strategic advisor for the Wagner men’s basketball program, which means he is in charge of basketball operations, recruiting and NIL efforts.

The school made it official on Wednesday, and ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the news.

Naismith Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady has taken a role with Wagner College as strategic advisor for the men's basketball program, joining his son Laymen who committed to the team, per ESPN sources.



McGrady will lead Wagner's basketball operations, recruiting and name, image and… — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 13, 2026

According to the statement, Mcgrady has decided to waive his salary and work as a volunteer, and his son, Laymen, transferred to Wagner after spending the previous season at Oral Roberts.

Wagner head coach Dwan McMillan admitted the program is “humbled and honored” to have McGrady in this role.

Wagner went 14-17 in McMillan’s first season as a head coach, finishing eighth in the Northeast Conference (NEC).

McGrady joined NBC Sports in 2025 as a studio analyst, and this marks his first job in college basketball.

However, this has become more common as of late. Shaquille O’Neal was hired as the general manager for Sacramento State in 2025, and ex-Wizards star John Wall was just hired by Howard as the president of basketball operations.