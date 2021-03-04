 Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Video: College basketball player’s cockiness on free throw backfires

March 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

Bryce Aiken free throw

One college basketball player’s cockiness at the free throw line backfired on Wednesday night.

Seton Hall guard Bryce Aiken entered Wednesday’s game against UConn 23-for-23 for the season on free throws. He referenced that stat while at the line against the Huskies in the second half. Of course, you can guess what happened next.

Put the sound on to hear it:

Yes, Aiken said “I ain’t never missing” while in the middle of shooting.

Not only did Aiken miss the first free throw, but he also missed the second.

Aiken made 2 of his 5 shots in 16 minutes and missed both free throws. He had four points as his Pirates went down 69-58.

