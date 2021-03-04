Video: College basketball player’s cockiness on free throw backfires

One college basketball player’s cockiness at the free throw line backfired on Wednesday night.

Seton Hall guard Bryce Aiken entered Wednesday’s game against UConn 23-for-23 for the season on free throws. He referenced that stat while at the line against the Huskies in the second half. Of course, you can guess what happened next.

Put the sound on to hear it:

Sound Up pic.twitter.com/42dzrCMCy9 — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) March 4, 2021

Yes, Aiken said “I ain’t never missing” while in the middle of shooting.

Not only did Aiken miss the first free throw, but he also missed the second.

Aiken made 2 of his 5 shots in 16 minutes and missed both free throws. He had four points as his Pirates went down 69-58.