Alabama flips two recruits from LSU on signing day

The tide appears to be turning back towards Alabama after drifting towards LSU over the last year.

The Crimson Tide flipped two recruits from LSU on Signing Day Wednesday. Early in the day, edge rusher Keanu Koht announced he would be signing with Alabama. That came after he was committed to LSU since July.

Four-star edge rusher Keanu Koht has flipped from LSU to Alabama. Had been committed to LSU since July. (Video via @Bryan_Cooney)

pic.twitter.com/RZkJZatMZI — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 16, 2020

The Tide also flipped wide receiver JoJo Earle, who had been committed to LSU since April.

For the second time today, a highly ranked LSU commit has flipped to Alabama. This time, it’s wide receiver JoJo Earle, a top-50 overall prospect. Had been committed to LSU since April but has announced he will sign with Alabama. (Video via @rivals)

pic.twitter.com/Zn58WeNMWf — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 16, 2020

LSU had tons of momentum after winning the national championship last season, but they are 4-5 this season. Alabama meanwhile is the favorite to win the national championship. Players have seen how Bama remains on top of the college football world and want to play there when given a choice.