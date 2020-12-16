 Skip to main content
Alabama flips two recruits from LSU on signing day

The tide appears to be turning back towards Alabama after drifting towards LSU over the last year.

The Crimson Tide flipped two recruits from LSU on Signing Day Wednesday. Early in the day, edge rusher Keanu Koht announced he would be signing with Alabama. That came after he was committed to LSU since July.

The Tide also flipped wide receiver JoJo Earle, who had been committed to LSU since April.

LSU had tons of momentum after winning the national championship last season, but they are 4-5 this season. Alabama meanwhile is the favorite to win the national championship. Players have seen how Bama remains on top of the college football world and want to play there when given a choice.

