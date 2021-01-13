Mac Jones sends nice tweet after Alabama wins national championship

Mac Jones isn’t much of a Twitter guy.

Prior to Tuesday, he had only tweeted twice in the past six months. One of the tweets was to say that he wanted to play this season at a time when officials were debating shutting things down.

His second tweet was to support the decision to move forward with the season.

Jones went silent after that. He and his teammates chose to focus on one thing: winning a national championship. Jones went to work, put up a season that saw him finish third in Heisman Trophy voting, and he and his teammates were rewarded with the title.

Here was the first tweet Jones sent in five months:

A couple months ago we weren’t sure if we would even have a season. Now we are National Champions! Thank you to all of my teammates, coaches, and the support staff for each of their contributions to helping us reach our goal! #Champs #LetsGo #RTR pic.twitter.com/2AWAoDFfXc — Mac Jones (@MacJones_10) January 12, 2021

It’s awesome to see how things went for him and his teammates. They lobbied to play, stayed disciplined and worked hard, and they won it all. Jones also is arguing that this was the best team ever in college football. We know something else: it’s one of Nick Saban’s favorite teams.