Lane Kiffin reportedly lining up his coaching staff for LSU

Lane Kiffin’s future hangs in the balance, but behind-the-scenes moves suggest the Ole Miss head coach is leaning toward LSU.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that Kiffin has started assembling a potential staff for the Tigers, holding initial talks with assistants who are signaling interest or passing. This preparation, whispered through coaching circles as of Friday night, points to a fresh start in Baton Rouge — potentially ditching some current Rebels aides he’d rather leave behind.

The buzz intensified after reports of LSU’s blockbuster pitch: A seven-year, $90 million-plus deal averaging $12.9 million annually, loaded with incentives to match top earners like Kirby Smart.

The package, greenlit by Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, also commits over $25 million yearly for NIL roster boosts, aiming to supercharge the Tigers’ rebuild post-Brian Kelly.

Publicly, the 50-year-old Kiffin remains coy, calling it a “hard decision” tied to family and career. He’ll consult Ole Miss AD Keith Carter and Chancellor Glenn Boyce before a Saturday verdict — one day after his son’s playoff game, and some soul-searching prayer.

Mentors Nick Saban and Pete Carroll offered counsel, while Florida cools its pursuit, eyeing rivals.

A Kiffin exit would “likely” install Joe Judge as Ole Miss’ interim head coach for the College Football Playoffs.