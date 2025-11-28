Lane Kiffin confronts reporter over critical comment

Lane Kiffin had a confrontation with an Ole Miss reporter on Friday over a comment the reporter made on a recent podcast.

Kiffin was not happy with On3’s Ben Garrett, who referred to the coach as a “ho” during a podcast appearance this week. Garrett had said “you can’t turn a ho into a housewife,” criticizing Kiffin’s perceived lack of commitment to the program.

In a video, Kiffin is seen approaching Garrett, then making clear he did not appreciate the comment.

“You wanna walk in here and call me a ho? We’ll see how it goes,” Kiffin can be heard saying.

Garrett largely shrugged off the incident on social media.

He sought be out in the tunnel after the game to tell me 🤣 — Ben Garrett (@SpiritBen) November 28, 2025

Kiffin, of course, has everyone playing a guessing game as he decides between staying at Ole Miss or joining LSU. He has also been linked to the Florida job, but that appears unlikely to happen.

Despite the distractions, Kiffin’s team won the Egg Bowl on Friday with a 38-19 win. They are likely in the College Football Playoff, though it remains to be seen if their coach will be leading them into it.