Everyone said the same thing about Michigan player headbutting referee

Jaishawn Barham nearly headbutting a referee

A Michigan Wolverines player seemingly tried to headbutt a referee during Saturday’s game against Ohio State, and nobody could believe how the officials handled the situation.

Wolverines linebacker Jaishawn Barham seemingly attempted to headbutt an official during the first quarter of Saturday’s rivalry game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. Barham was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, but somehow was not ejected from the game.

Barham was seemingly trying to demonstrate to officials what he felt Ohio State players were doing. That did not matter to most viewers, who were baffled that the linebacker was not immediately ejected for his actions.

Regardless of Barham’s intent, the official showed remarkable restraint to not eject him from such a big rivalry game. One could also argue, however, that the crew was far too forgiving.

The Michigan-Ohio State game does have a history of this sort of thing, but it is usually players going against each other. The refs being involved is certainly something new.

