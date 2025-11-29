Mike Elko was upset during his postgame press conference

In the wake of Texas A&M’s stunning 27-17 upset loss to rival Texas on Friday night, Aggies head coach Mike Elko’s postgame press conference turned into an unintended sideshow, overshadowed by raucous Longhorns celebrations echoing through Darrell K. Royal-Texas-Memorial Stadium.

Trailing 10-3 at halftime after a sluggish first half where Texas managed just 112 yards, the Longhorns mounted a fierce comeback. Quarterback Arch Manning sparked the rally, finishing with 179 passing yards and 53 rushing yards, including a pivotal 35-yard touchdown scamper on third-and-3 late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Running back Quintrevion Wisner powered the ground game with 155 yards, marking Texas’s third top-10 win this season and handing No. 3 A&M its first defeat.

As Elko addressed reporters, the din of Texas players’ triumphant chants pierced the room.

Mike Elko was not happy about the loud Texas celebrations interrupting his press conference

Visibly frustrated, the coach paused mid-sentence, gesturing emphatically: “We didn’t play the way we needed to. Can we close the door and run a professional press conference, please? My gosh! Sorry.”

The viral clip, shared widely by FOX College Football, captured Elko’s exasperation amid the revelry.

Elko’s outburst underscored the rivalry’s intensity, with Texas amplifying the sting by trolling his earlier “flagship” jabs on the stadium scoreboard post-win. For A&M, the defeat dims College Football Playoff hopes, while Texas bolsters its resume heading into Bowl season.