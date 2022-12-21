Arch Manning puts recruitment rumors to rest

Texas fans became a bit uneasy on Tuesday when a report surfaced that a star quarterback would be flipping his commitment at the start of the early signing period, but that quarterback is not Arch Manning.

Texas announced on Wednesday morning that Manning has signed his letter of intent with the school. Cooper Manning, Arch’s father, indicated in a text message to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren that his son never had second thoughts.

“He was ready at 7 a.m.,” Cooper said.

Manning had been verbally committed to Texas since June. There was no sign of him wavering, but rumors began swirling when national college football reporter Ari Wasserman said Tuesday that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment.

One quarterback who flipped was 4-star quarterback Austin Novosad, who committed to Oregon on Wednesday after previously giving Baylor a verbal commitment. It is unclear if that is the QB flip that Wasserman had referenced.

Either way, Texas fans who were worried can breathe a big sigh of relief. Manning will still be a Longhorn.