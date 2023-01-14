Photo of Arch Manning’s student ID at Texas goes viral

A photo of Arch Manning’s student identification card from the University of Texas went viral on Friday.

Someone shared a photo on Snapchat that shows a person holding Manning’s student ID. The name on the ID is “Archibald C Manning.”

The caption for the photo said “Bro already lost his ID first week of school … Don’t worry qb1 I took it to SEZ.”

Manning signed his letter of intent with Texas last month. He graduated early from his high school in New Orleans so he could get extra time with the football program ahead of his freshman season.

The Longhorns are entering their third season under head coach Steve Sarkisian. They have gone 13-12 under Sark and need to turn things around.

One interesting matter to follow will be how the quarterback competition unfolds between this season’s starter, Quinn Ewers, and Arch. Hudson Card has already left the program as a transfer to Purdue.

Hopefully Arch will keep a better grip on the QB job than his ID card.