Ex-Auburn QB transfers to surprising school

Former Auburn quarterback TJ Finley is leaving the SEC for a surprising school.

Finley announced via social media Friday that he is headed to Texas State.

Finley played at two different SEC schools prior to transferring to the Sun Belt. He spent the 2020 season at LSU and appeared in five games for them. Then at Auburn, Finley backed up Bo Nix in 2021 and Robby Ashford last season.

Finley passed for 827 yards, 6 touchdowns and 1 interception in 2021, which was his best season. He is a former four-star recruit and will have two years of eligibility left for the Bobcats.

Last year, Finley was arrested after eluding police officers.