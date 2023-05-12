Ex-Auburn QB transfers to surprising school

Former Auburn quarterback TJ Finley is leaving the SEC for a surprising school. Finley announced via social media Friday that he is headed to Texas State. pic.twitter.com/ymidHxyfLy — TJ Finley 1️⃣ (@tj_finley1) May 12, 2023 Finley played at two different…
Some NBA reporters shared updates on the status of Andrew Wiggins ahead of Friday’s Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals series between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. Wiggins dealt with right shoulder soreness in the Warriors’…
Deandre Ayton is having his toughness questioned by a Hall of Famer. The Phoenix Suns center Ayton sat out of the team’s elimination loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday with a rib injury. Phoenix would end up being shelled…
Monty Williams is suddenly viewed by some as a coach who is on the hot seat, and there is one team that may try to pry him away from the Phoenix Suns. The Suns were eliminated from the postseason with…
The Washington Commanders made a significant announcement Friday that suggests the team’s sale is all but finalized. The Commanders announced Friday in a statement that the organization has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Josh Harris. This means…
Trade rumors surrounding Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton emerged almost immediately after the team’s elimination Thursday, prompting Ayton to respond to them a day later. In his season-ending media session, Ayton was fairly dismissive of the rumors, saying he was…