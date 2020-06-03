College football legend Johnny Majors dies — dead at 85

College football lost a legend on Wednesday, as former Tennessee and Pittsburgh coach Johnny Majors has died.

Majors’ family confirmed that the College Football Hall of Famer has died.

Majors is best remembered as the head coach at Tennessee and Pittsburgh, though he also played for the Vols in the 1950s. He rushed for 549 yards and seven touchdowns and passed for 552 yards and five touchdowns in 1956, leading Tennessee to an SEC Championship. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1987.

In 1968, Majors landed his first head coaching job at Iowa State. He left to coach Pittsburgh in 1973 and led the Panthers to a national championship with an undefeated 12-0 season in 1976. He was named Coach of the Year that season.

Majors returned to Tennessee as a coach in 1977, leading the Vols to three SEC titles and two wins in the Sugar Bowl in 15 seasons. He then coached a second stint at Pitt from 1992-1996.

Both Tennessee and Pittsburgh paid tribute to Majors on social media.

Dynamic on the field.

Fierce on the sidelines.

Distinguished Tennessean. We mourn the loss of legendary player and coach Johnny Majors—a man who left an indelible mark on Tennessee Football. pic.twitter.com/0ImKAKrclK — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) June 3, 2020