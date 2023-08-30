Dana Holgorsen calls out 2 schools for blocking Big 12 move

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen had quite the message for two Big 12 schools that he accused of blocking the Cougars’ potential path into the conference for so long.

Holgorsen had a message for one guest who expressed disappointment that Houston, entering its first season as a Big 12 member, would not be part of a conference with both Texas and Texas A&M. The fan argued that one of the reasons to move to a bigger league was to play schools like them. That was an opinion Holgorsen did not share, as he blamed both schools for keeping Houston out of the Big 12 for as long as they did.

“You can have that opinion about Texas and Texas A&M if you want to, but they are the reasons we weren’t in the Big 12,” Holgorsen responded, via Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle. “Those two are the specific reasons why we haven’t been in the Big 12 the last 28 years. Screw them. They can go wherever they want. They don’t want us, and we don’t want them. So move on.”

Texas is heading into its final season in the Big 12 as they prepare to move to the SEC. Pretty much everyone is happy to see them go, so Holgorsen’s comments are pretty reflective of the mood. Even Texas has acknowledged as much while preparing for the season.