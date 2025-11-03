Son of former NFL player arrested and suspended by Alabama

An Alabama legacy player has been suspended by the team following his arrest over the weekend.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., a sophomore defensive back and son of former Crimson Tide cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, one count of attempting to elude and speeding, according to Carol Robinson of al.com. No further details were available, and he was released on $1,500 bond.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday that Kirkpatrick Jr. has been suspended indefinitely, and an investigation is ongoing.

Kalen DeBoer on Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.:



“Unfortunately, with the information that I have at this time, I talked to Dre, and we need to indefinitely suspend him.



He understands there are consequences that come with his actions.”



Kirkpatrick Jr. was one of Nick Saban’s final Alabama legacy recruits, and the former coach went to pretty great lengths to secure the commitment. He stuck around after Saban’s retirement and has appeared in all eight games so far this season, primarily as a special teams player.

Kirkpatrick Jr.’s father was a standout defensive back at Alabama from 2009 to 2011. Kirkpatrick Sr. was eventually selected in the first round of the NFL Draft and went on to a 10-year NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, and San Francisco 49ers.