Ex-Michigan QB Joe Milton transferring to Tennessee

April 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tennessee Vols logo

Joe Milton has decided on a transfer destination, and he is headed to the SEC.

Rocky Top Insider’s Trey Wallace reported Monday that Milton was admitted to Tennessee for its summer session. Milton will join the school after spring practice ends.

Milton was a four-star recruit and only played sparingly for Michigan in 2018 and 2019. He got the opportunity to start last season for the Wolverines but played poorly and was eventually replaced by Cade McNamara.

Tennessee is entering its first season under new head coach Josh Heupel. They are also looking for a new starting quarterback after Jarrett Guarantano transferred to Washington State. Milton should be able to compete for the Vols job.

If Milton ends up winning the starting job, Heupel will have his work cut out for him. Based on how Milton looked last season at Michigan, Milton won’t be winning many games in the SEC.

.

