Andy Reid answers whether Chiefs are interested in Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill has been consistently linked to the Kansas City Chiefs after being released by the Miami Dolphins, but some new comments are going to cast some doubt on whether that may come to fruition.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the media on Friday and said there is “nothing happening” in terms of the Chiefs having contact with Hill. He added there was not too much the Chiefs even could do with Hill at the moment given the wide receiver’s health.

“I don’t know if Tyreek is healthy right now to do anything,” Reid said. “I’m sure he’s working hard on that part of it to get that straightened out.”

Hill is set to be an unrestricted free agent, but it may be a while before he gets serious about finding a new team. The serious knee injury he suffered last season means a lengthy recovery, and considering how important Hill’s speed is to his value, teams will want to see that he will be some semblance of his old self before committing serious money to him.

The Chiefs have naturally been linked to Hill repeatedly since his release, as he had a great amount of success there. One of his former teammates has even tried to recruit him, but the organization will have to show an interest first.