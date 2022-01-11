Jahleel Billingsley, Drew Sanders enter transfer portal day after Alabama loses

Jahleel Billingsley and Drew Sanders did not wait long before deciding to move on in their college football careers.

Billingsley and Sanders are among five former Alabama players who entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, the day after their Crimson Tide lost in the national championship game to Georgia.

Quarterback Paul Tyson, linebacker King Mwikuta, and offensive lineman Tommy Brown are the three other players transferring.

Billingsley had 17 catches for 256 yards and three touchdowns as a junior this season. But the tight end slipped and was unable to make a third-down conversion in the first half against Georgia. He also was called out by Nick Saban before the season.

Sanders had 24 tackles and a sack as a sophomore linebacker. He previously was committed to Oklahoma prior to switching to Alabama in 2019.

Tyson saw very limited action behind Bryce Young. The sophomore quarterback went 10/16 and passed for 150 yards.