Jordon Hudson demands North Carolina turn over communications with Pablo Torre

Jordon Hudson appears to be trying to hunt down would-be leakers at the University of North Carolina.

Bill Belichick’s 25-year-old girlfriend sent an email to North Carolina vice chancellor for communications and marketing Dean Stoyer seeking communications that referenced her alleged ban from the Tar Heels’ football facility, according to Matt Hartman of The Assembly. She also demanded the university produce any emails referencing Pablo Torre or linking to the episode of Torre’s podcast in which he reported on the alleged ban.

Hudson also sought access to any communications between select North Carolina staff members and a group of reporters, including Torre and multiple journalists who regularly cover the Tar Heels.

Torre had reported on May 9, 2025 that Hudson had been banned from the Tar Heels’ facility, which proved to be false. Hudson sent her email to Stoyer exactly one year later, and even referred to the day as her “BANniversary” within the email.

Torre has become notorious for his deep dives into alleged sports corruption, and it was his reporting that helped launch the NBA’s current investigation into allegedly shady deals between Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. A lot of his Belichick reporting did not come to pass, which got him mocked by more than just Hudson.

Hudson, of course, is no stranger to this sort of publicity. There were major questions about her influence over Belichick based on her controversial involvement in a “60 Minutes” interview in 2025, and she has continued to mock Belichick’s supposed critics since then. For better or worse, she also clearly still maintains a level of access and influence to the North Carolina football program that few others do.