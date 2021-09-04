 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 4, 2021

Oregon star Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers apparent leg injury

September 4, 2021
by Grey Papke

Kayvon Thibodeaux injury

Oregon defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux was spotted on the sideline in a walking boot after leaving Saturday’s season opener against Fresno State.

Thibodeaux, an All-Pac-12 selection in 2020, appeared to roll his ankle in the first half but walked off under his own power. However, he did not initially come out of the locker room at halftime. When he finally did, he was in street clothes and a walking boot.

Thibodeaux had been a dominant presence in the first half before the injury. He made one of the biggest plays of the half when he sacked Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener and forced a fumble.

The sophomore defensive end collected 12 sacks in his first two seasons with Oregon. He is regarded as a potential top pick in next year’s NFL Draft, and would be a significant loss if he’s forced to miss any extended time.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus