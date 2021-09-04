Oregon star Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers apparent leg injury

Oregon defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux was spotted on the sideline in a walking boot after leaving Saturday’s season opener against Fresno State.

Thibodeaux, an All-Pac-12 selection in 2020, appeared to roll his ankle in the first half but walked off under his own power. However, he did not initially come out of the locker room at halftime. When he finally did, he was in street clothes and a walking boot.

Walking boot for Kayvon Thibodeaux…. pic.twitter.com/KUO2mZTfdK — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 4, 2021

Thibodeaux had been a dominant presence in the first half before the injury. He made one of the biggest plays of the half when he sacked Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener and forced a fumble.

The sophomore defensive end collected 12 sacks in his first two seasons with Oregon. He is regarded as a potential top pick in next year’s NFL Draft, and would be a significant loss if he’s forced to miss any extended time.