Ex-Michigan QB arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

Former Michigan quarterback and current Wolverines staff member Denard Robinson was arrested on Monday on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI).

Robinson was involved in a single-car crash at E. Eisenhower Parkway and S. State at approximately 3:05 am on Monday morning. He was arrested on suspicion of OWI. Charges against Robinson are pending the results of a toxicology report.

Robinson played quarterback at Michigan from 2009-2012. He became a 5th-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013 and lasted four seasons with them.

Robinson was hired by Michigan in 2022 to serve as their assistant director of player personnel.

The 33-year-old Robinson has been suspended indefinitely by Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore.

“We are aware of an incident involving Denard Robinson and have suspended him indefinitely. We will continue to monitor the situation and will have no further comment at this time,” Moore said in a statement.

Robinson is the second Michigan football staff member to be arrested for OWI recently. Wolverines defensive line coach Greg Scruggs was arrested for OWI on March 16 and resigned from his position five days later.