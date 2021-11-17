Michigan State reportedly makes huge offer to keep Mel Tucker

Mel Tucker has gained plaudits for his work at Michigan State this season. That work is about to gain him a lot of money as well.

According to Chris Solari and David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press, the Spartans are preparing a 10-year, $95 million contract offer to keep Tucker in East Lansing. The contract would make Tucker the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten and the second-highest annual salary in the country, behind only Alabama’s Nick Saban.

Michigan State was motivated to lock down Tucker in part due to reported interest from LSU. Tucker spent one season as an assistant at LSU in 2000.

LSU may know that Tucker is staying put. The rumors linking the Tigers to Tucker have quieted a bit recently, and other big-name coaches are being speculated about instead.

Photo: Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports