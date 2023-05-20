Reason why Mike Bohn resigned as USC AD revealed

USC athletic director Mike Bohn abruptly resigned on Friday, and we are now getting some context as to why he made the sudden decision.

Bohn faced internal criticism of his handling of the athletic department and was accused of making inappropriate remarks about the physical appearance of female staffers, according to Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times. Bohn remarked on staffers’ dress, hair and weight in a way that made them feel uncomfortable, and the comments continued even after Bohn was confronted about them.

Several also complained about Bohn’s general management of the athletic department, claiming he missed numerous mandatory meetings and events that he would have been expected to attend, such as USC national championships. Two former USC coaches even said Bohn’s poor leadership was a key reason for their departures.

The Times had reached out to Bohn for comment on these allegations on Thursday, a day before he resigned.

Bohn framed his resignation as a voluntary one, though he also cited health challenges as a reason in his statement. These claims, along with the fact that the Trojans have not even named an interim AD, suggest that this may have happened quickly and might have been a direct response to these accusations.